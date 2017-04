04-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Federal Judge Awards Plaintiffs In Medical Malpractice Suit $33.8 Million

MIAMI - A federal judge in Florida on April 17 ordered the United States to pay the parents of a child who developed brain damage following delivery $33.8 million after finding it responsible for the negligence of a doctor who was employed by a federally funded clinic (Marla Dixon, et al. v. United States of America, No. 15-23502, S.D. Fla.).