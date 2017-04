04-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Federal Judge Grants Amtrak's Motion To Dismiss Negligence Suit

BALTIMORE - A federal judge in Maryland on April 18 granted the National Railroad Passenger Corp.'s (Amtrak) motion to dismiss a suit brought by a woman who claimed that she was injured after falling down on an Amtrak train because she did not plead sufficient facts to support a negligence claim (Bessie Moore v. National Railroad Passenger Corp., No. ELH-16-3015, D. Md., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 58865).