04-19-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Ohio Top Court Agrees To Hear Asbestos Causation Testimony Challenge

CLEVELAND - Ohio's Supreme Court on April 19 agreed to wade into a dispute over the admissibility of expert causation testimony in an asbestos case, according to its docket (Mark Schwartz, et al. v. Honeywell International Inc., et al., No. 103377, Ohio Sup.).