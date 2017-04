04-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Company: Causation Lacking In Lawsuit Related To Cancer From Benzene Exposure

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - A company being sued by a North Carolina man who contends that he contracted cancer as a result of groundwater contamination for which the man says the company is liable on April 17 filed a brief in North Carolina federal court, arguing that the case should be dismissed because the plaintiffs cannot show causation (Kent Stahle v. CTS Corporation, No. 14-48, W.D. N.C.).