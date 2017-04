04-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - New Jersey Residents: Case Against Smelter Is Valid

TRENTON, N.J. - A group of New Jersey residents on April 16 filed a brief in New Jersey federal court contending that their complaint against a refining company alleging contamination from heavy metals asserts valid claims (Juan Duarte, et al. v. United States Metal Refining Company, No. 17-1624, D. N.J.).