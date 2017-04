04-20-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Bankruptcy - New York Federal Judge Grants Insurers' Motion To Withdraw Bankruptcy Reference

NEW YORK - A New York federal judge on April 17 granted a motion filed by two insurers to withdraw an insured's adversary proceeding from bankruptcy court because the bankruptcy court does not have the authority to decide the breach of contract and bad faith claims alleged against the insurers in the adversary proceeding (Phillip Michael Scott v. AIG Property Casualty Co., et al., No. 17-1052, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 58339).