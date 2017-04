04-20-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - EEOC Sues Miami Beach Hotel For Firing Black Haitian Kitchen Workers

MIAMI - The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed suit on April 18 against the owners, operators and managers of SLS Hotel South Beach in Florida federal court on behalf of a class of black Haitian kitchen workers claiming that the defendants fired them because of their national origin, race and/or color (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. SBEEG Holdings, LLC, et al., No. 17-21446, S.D. Fla.).