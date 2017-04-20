04-20-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Harman International To Pay More Than $28M To Settle Securities Class Action Suit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Audio products and electronic systems manufacturer Harman International Industries Inc. will pay more than $28 million to settle claims that it and certain of its current and former executive officers concealed issues with the company's line of personal navigation devices (PND) in violation of federal securities laws, according to a motion for preliminary approval of settlement filed April 19 in the District of Columbia federal court (In re Harman International Industries Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 07-1757, D. D.C.).