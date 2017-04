04-21-2017 | 17:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Judge Finds Hoverboard Seller Infringed On Trademarks, Awards $1M

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on April 20 granted a motion filed by the owner of certain trademarks for summary judgment on its other claims for infringement and counterfeiting of a registered mark, awarding it $1 million in damages (UL LLC v. The Space Chariot Inc., et al., No. 2:16-cv-08172, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 56147).