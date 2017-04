04-21-2017 | 17:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Jury Awards $81.5M After Asbestos Friction-Parts Trial In Washington State

TACOMA, Wash. - A Washington jury awarded $81.5 million April 17 to a widow and her two daughters in their case alleging that their decedent suffered exposure to asbestos in automobile friction products, sources told Mealey's Publications (Gerri Coogan, et al. v. Genuine Parts Co. et al., No. 15-2-09504-3, Wash. Super., Pierce Co.).