04-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Severs Military Law Claims From Officer's Federal Complaint

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A California federal judge on April 24 severed a petition filed under California military law from a complaint in which an officer in the California Army National Guard (CAARNG) asserted claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and other claims in relation to the servicing of his student loans, finding that the military law petition should be severed from the federal case (Christian Wellisch v. Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, et al., No. 17-cv-00213, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 62095).