04-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Finds FDCPA And Michigan Anti-Lockout Claims Fail, Dismisses Case

DETROIT - After holding that a mortgagee's claims for violation of Michigan law applied only to landlord-tenant relationships and that his claim for violation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) failed, a Michigan federal judge on April 25 granted summary judgment in favor of a mortgage lending service and a finance corporation on all of his claims and dismissed the case (John Tierney v. HSBC Consumer Lending Mortgage Services Inc., et al., No. 16-cv-11379, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 62157).