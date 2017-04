04-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Bankruptcy - Garlock Lobbies For Approval Of Joint Plan Establishing Asbestos Trust

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The plan of reorganization for Chapter 11 debtor Garlock Sealing Technologies LLC should be confirmed because it meets all federal bankruptcy law requirements and is the best option for asbestos personal injury claimants, 95 percent of whom voted to accept the plan, the debtor says in its April 21 pre-confirmation hearing brief (In re: Garlock Sealing Technologies, LLC, et al., No. 10-31607, W.D. N.C. Bkcy.).