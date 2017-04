04-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Removal Of Construction Defects Suit Not Proper, California Federal Judge Says

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on April 21 granted an insurer's motion to remand after determining that removal was improper because complete diversity of citizenship may not exist as there is a possibility that several defendants in the construction defects suit, originally filed in California state court, are citizens of California (Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co. v. Maison Reeves Homeowners Association, et al., No. 17-1704, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 61241).