04-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Web Ad Patent Fails Section 101 Analysis, Patent Board Rules

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Google Inc. prevailed April 24 when the Patent Trial and Appeal Board agreed with the software giant that various claims of a patented method for detecting fraudulent clicks on web advertisements are obvious or claim patent-ineligible subject matter (Google Inc. v. Patrick Zuili, No. CBM2016-00008, PTAB).