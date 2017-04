04-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Claimant In Newspaper Seizure Actions Requests Termination Of ICSID Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The former owner of a Chilean newspaper, who asserted claims against the Republic of Chile for damages in the amount of $422 million that were dismissed, on April 21 filed an application to terminate cases in which he requested that the award be interpreted and a case seeking rectification of the award (Victor Pey Casado and Foundation Presidente Allende v. Republic of Chile, No. ARB/98/2, ICSID).