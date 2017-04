04-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Company Seeks To Annul Award Issued In Treaty Arbitration With Argentina

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) on April 25 registered an application filed by a German company to partially annul an award issued in an arbitration commenced against the Argentine Republic in a dispute over a concession for the construction of a toll road and bridges in Argentina (Hochtief AG v. The Argentine Republic, No. ARB/07/31, ICSID).