04-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Credit-Reporting Firm Defends Privilege In Forensic Consultant's Report

SANTA ANA, Calif. - In an April 21 brief in California federal court, Experian Information Solutions Inc. opposes a motion to compel by the plaintiffs in a putative data breach class action, contending that a forensic consultant's report on the breach constitutes legal advice that is exempt from discovery under attorney-client privilege and the work product doctrine (In Re Experian Data Breach Litigation, No. 8:15-cv-01592, C.D. Calif.).