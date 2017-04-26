04-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - First-Filed Rule Bars 2 Out Of 3 Class Complaints Against Online University

MINNEAPOLIS - A federal judge on April 21 dismissed two class complaints filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota accusing an online university of knowingly misrepresenting how long it took to complete its doctoral program, finding that they are barred under the first-filed rule and that only a class complaint in an Ohio federal court alleging substantially similar claims may proceed (Jennifer Wright, et al. v. Walden University, LLC, et al., No. 16-4037, Aaron Bleess v. Walden University, LLC, et al., No. 16-4402, D. Minn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 61331).