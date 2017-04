04-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Horizon Again Seeks Dismissal Of FCRA Suit Over Stolen Laptops

NEWARK, N.J. - After an appeals court revived a putative class action under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) related to the theft of laptops containing policyholders' personally identifiable information (PII), an insurer on April 21 filed a renewed dismissal motion in New Jersey federal court, arguing that statute governs actions of credit-reporting agencies, not health insurance providers (In Re Horizon Healthcare Services Inc. Data Breach Litigation, No. 2:13-CV-07418, D. N.J.).