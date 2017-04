04-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Illinois Federal Judge Certifies Debtor Class In FDCPA Suit

CHICAGO - An Illinois federal judge on April 21 certified a class of more than 68,000 Illinois residents who were mailed collection letters that allegedly failed to include disclosures as required by the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) (Renetrice R. Pierre, et al. v. Midland Credit Management, Inc., No. 16-2895, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 61107).