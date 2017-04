04-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Plaintiffs Appealing Dismissal Of Suit Over Faulty Air-Conditioning Coils

LOS ANGELES - Plaintiffs leading a proposed class action suit over air-conditioning units manufactured by Daikin Industries Ltd. that have evaporator coils that are allegedly defective filed a notice of appeal in California federal court on April 24 stating that they will ask the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to review a ruling dismissing their lawsuit (Joanna Park-Kim, et al. v. Daikin Industries, Ltd., et al., No. 15-cv-9523-CAS, C.D. Calif.).