Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Premarital Asbestos Exposure Can't Bar Consortium Claim, Florida Top Court Told

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - An appeals court erred in concluding that because a man's asbestos exposure occurred prior to marriage, his widow cannot pursue a statutory loss of consortium claim, the woman told the Florida Supreme Court April 21 (Janis Kelly, et al. v. Georgia-Pacific LLC, et al., No. SC17-714, Fla. Sup.).