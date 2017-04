04-26-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Supreme Court Hears Arguments On Personal Jurisdiction For BNSF Injury Suits

WASHINGTON, D.C. - BNSF Railway Co. is not subject to general personal jurisdiction in Montana because it is not at home in that state, the attorney representing BNSF argued on April 25 before the U.S. Supreme Court in the appeal of two personal injury cases that were consolidated by the Montana Supreme Court (BNSF Railway Company v. Kelli Tyrrell, as Special Administrator for the Estate of Brent T. Tyrrell, et al., No. 16-405, U.S. Sup.).