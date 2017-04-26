04-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - D.C. Circuit Court Remands Tobacco Suit To Rework Preamble Of Smoking Statement

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A District of Columbia Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on April 25 remanded a suit in which the United States alleged that several tobacco companies misled the public about the harmfulness of cigarettes to a district court with instructions to alter preambles the lower court had instructed tobacco companies to attach to a corrective statement about the harmfulness of smoking to cigarette packages and on websites of cigarette companies (United States of America, et al. v. Philip Morris USA Inc., et al., No. 16-5101, D.C. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 7225).