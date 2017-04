04-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Vacates Default Judgment In Groundwater Lawsuit Against Gas Station

NEW YORK - A judge in New York federal court on April 25 vacated a default judgment against an oil company that was a third-party defendant in a groundwater contamination lawsuit on grounds that there was "excusable neglect" with regard to its failure to answer the complaint and appear in court (White Plains Housing Authority v. Getty Properties Corp. and Getty Properties Corp., et al. v. Marianina Oil Corp., No. 13-6282, S.D. N.Y.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 62705).