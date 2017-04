04-27-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Insured Waived Appeal Of Dismissal Of Unfair Competition Claim, 9th Circuit Says

PASADENA, Calif. - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on April 25 affirmed a lower federal court's ruling in favor of a homeowners insurer in its insured's lawsuit alleging violations under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and California's unfair competition law (UCL) (Kamlesh Banga v. Allstate Insurance Co., No. 14-17147, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 7284).