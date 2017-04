04-27-2017 | 16:01 PM

Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Dismisses Infringement Claim Against Party City Over Drink Vessel Patent

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on April 25 dismissed claims asserted by a drink vessel maker for patent infringement and unjust enrichment in relation to a party supply retailer's alleged infringement on its utility patent but found that part of its claim for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) can proceed (Small Axe Enterprises Inc. v. Amscan Inc., et al., No. 3:16-cv-00981, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 62900).