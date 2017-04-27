04-27-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge: Plaintiff Failed To Show Any DTSA Violation After Statute's Enactment

SAN FRANCISCO - Dismissal of nonpatent claims in a patent infringement and misappropriation of trade secrets lawsuit is proper because a company has failed to show that the alleged misappropriation of its trade secrets occurred after the enactment of the Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA), a federal judge in California ruled April 24 in granting in part and denying in part a defendant's motion to dismiss (Cave Consulting Group Inc. v. Truven Health Analytics Inc., No. 15-2177, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 62109).