04-27-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 5th Circuit Affirms Ruling For Lender, Finds Acceleration Was Abandoned

NEW ORLEANS - The Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on April 24 affirmed a trial court's ruling granting summary judgment in favor of a lender, finding that a notice of acceleration was abandoned, causing a statute of limitations to cease running (Livier Hernandez v. Select Portfolio Servicing, No. 16-41308, 5th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 7207).