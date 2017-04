04-27-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Bankruptcy - Appeal Briefing Delayed Pending Energy Future's Plan Consummation

WILMINGTON, Del. - A Delaware federal bankruptcy judge on April 26 stayed briefing on an appeal filed by four asbestos personal injury claimants who say several affiliates of debtor Energy Future Holdings Corp. (EFH) did not have a valid bankruptcy purpose when filing their Chapter 11 petitions but rather filed for bankruptcy as a litigation tactic to evade asbestos liabilities (Shirley Fenicle, et al. v. Energy Future Holdings Corp., No. 17-9, D. Del.).