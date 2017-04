04-27-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Ala. Federal Judge Strikes Insurer's Expert Witness In Environmental Coverage Suit

MOBILE, Ala. - An Alabama federal judge on April 24 granted a motion to strike an insurer's proposed expert witness after determining that the expert's testimony relates to claims that were already decided in an underlying environmental contamination suit (Heartland Catfish Co. Inc. et al., v. Navigators Specialty Insurance Co., No. 15-368, S.D. Ala., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 62379).