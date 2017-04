04-27-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - New Legislation Proposes Changes To Register Of Copyrights Position

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A bill that would render the Register of Copyrights a presidential appointment subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate was passed by a bipartisan U.S. House of Representatives on April 26 in a 378 to 48 vote.