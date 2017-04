04-27-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Excludes Testimony On Mirena As Scientifically Unreliable Under Daubert

CHICAGO - An Illinois federal judge on April 25 granted a pharmaceutical company's motion to exclude the expert testimony of a physician in relation to an infection allegedly caused by an intrauterine device, finding that the testimony was not admissible because it was not scientifically reliable (Ivette Mercado v. Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc., No. 14-6699, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 62550).