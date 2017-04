04-27-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Magistrate Judge Agrees With Disability Claimant, Says Rebuttal Was Not Timely

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Kentucky federal judge on April 25 granted a disability claimant's motion to exclude an expert witness rebuttal report filed by a disability insurer after determining that the report was not filed by the deadline established by the court (James H. Pogue v. The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., No. 14-598, W.D. Ky., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 62227).