04-27-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Florida Appeals Panel Affirms Summary Judgment In Premises Liability Suit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Florida appellate panel on April 26 affirmed a decision by a lower state court to grant summary judgment to a land owner because "no reasonable jury" could find that an easement where a woman injured herself was designed as a path to get to a shopping center and because the woman was not an invitee and the land owner did not owe her a duty of protection (Delores Arp v. Waterway East Association Inc., et al., No. 4D16-114, Fla. App., 4th Dist., 2017 Fla. App. LEXIS 5793).