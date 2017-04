04-27-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Widow: Asbestos Company's Jurisdiction Arguments Produce 'Absurd' Results

MIAMI - A chemical company sued over its past asbestos dealings argues for a jurisdictional doctrine that would create an explosion of asbestos litigation and effectively leave it open to suit only in the state where it is incorporated, an "absurd" result, a widow told the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals April 26 (James John Waite Jr. and Sandra Waite v. AII Acquisition Corp., et al., No. 16-15569, 11th Cir.).