04-27-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - 2 More Glyphosate Cancer Cases Against Monsanto Transferred To MDL

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPMDL) on April 25 transferred two more glyphosate injury lawsuits to the multidistrict litigation for Roundup products liability litigation in California federal court (In re: Roundup Products Liability Litigation, No. 2741 MDL, N.D. Calif.).