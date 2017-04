04-28-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Bankruptcy - U.S. Supreme Court Won't Review Appeal Regarding GM's Liability After Bankruptcy

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on April 24 said it will not review the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals' ruling that personal injury, wrongful death and economic loss claims over a defective ignition switch can be filed against General Motors LLC because they fall within the "free and clear" provision of the bankruptcy sale between General Motors Corp. and General Motors LLC (General Motors LLC v. Celestine Elliot, et al., No. 16-764, U.S. Sup.).