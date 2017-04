04-28-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge Dismisses Coverage Suit Over Sexual Abuse Claims Against Priest

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minnesota federal judge on April 25 entered judgment denying a religious order insured's motion to remand a coverage dispute over sexual abuse claims against a priest and dismissing the lawsuit without prejudice under the doctrine of collateral estoppel (The Order of St. Benedict v. St. Paul Mercury Insurance Company, et al., No. 17-781, D. Minn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 63175).