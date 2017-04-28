04-28-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Waits To Address Motion To Strike Affidavit In Case Against Reinsurer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Declining to strike an affidavit from a senior vice president of a reinsurer because it is inappropriate to address the motion at the summary judgment stage, a Connecticut federal judge said April 25 that she would address the arguments in her ruling on the motion for summary judgment in a breach of contract dispute between a reinsurer and insurer (Travelers Casualty and Surety Co., f/k/a The Aetna Casualty and Surety Co. v. Century Indemnity Co. as successor to Insurance Company of North America, No. 16-cv-170, D. Conn.).