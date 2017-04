04-28-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Declines To Seal Docs In Reinsurer, Insurer Dispute Over Asbestos Coverage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Supporting documents pertaining to transcripts, arbitration filings and expert reports will not be sealed in a breach of contract dispute between an insurer and reinsurer over asbestos coverage, a New York federal judge ruled April 26 (Utica Mutual Insurance Co. v. Munich Reinsurance America Inc., No. 12-cv-00196, Munich Reinsurance America Inc. v. Utica Mutual Insurance Co., No. 13-cv-00743, N.D. N.Y.).