04-28-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Nurse Practitioners May Opine On Cause Of Injury, Washington High Courts Finds

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Supreme Court on April 27 unanimously held that nurse practitioners may determine the cause of an injury in medical malpractice suits and reversed summary judgment in a medical malpractice suit that was dismissed on summary judgment after the trial court said a nurse practitioner was not qualified to determine how a man developed pressure ulcers (Rudy Frausto v. Yakima HMA LLC, No. 93312-0, Wash. Sup., 2017 Wash. LEXIS 442).