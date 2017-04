04-28-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Parties Calculate $1.04M In Prejudgment Interest Due In MicroCool Class Action

LOS ANGELES - Parties in the $454 million MicroCool surgical gown California class action on April 26 told the court that as of that date, they calculate that defendant Kimberly-Clark Corp. owes $1.04 million in prejudgment interest and spinoff Halyard Health Inc. owes $42,836 (Bahamas Surgery Center, LLC, et al. v. Kimberly-Clark Corporation, et al., No. 14-8390, C.D. Calif.).