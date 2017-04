04-28-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Settlement Of Facebook Message-Scanning Class Action Preliminarily Approved

OAKLAND, Calif. - A California federal judge on April 26 granted a motion to preliminarily approve settlement of a class action that accused Facebook Inc. of privacy violations related to the social network's scanning of users' private messages (PMs) for advertisement purposes (Matthew Campbell, et al. v. Facebook Inc., No. 4:13-cv-05996, N.D. Calif.).