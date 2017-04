04-28-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - 9th Circuit Permits Expert's Testimony Regarding Origin Of Asbestos Insulation

SAN FRANCISCO - An expert's knowledge regarding U.S. Navy practices and procedures qualifies him to testify that the asbestos-containing insulation to which a man was exposed was likely original to the boilers in question, and he need not have firsthand knowledge, a Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel held April 26 (Geraldine Hilt, et al. v. Foster Wheeler LLC, FKA Foster Wheeler Corp., No. 15-17301, 9th Cir.).