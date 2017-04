04-28-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Federal Judge In NHL MDL Partially Grants, Denies Motion To Compel

MINNEAPOLIS - The judge overseeing the National Hockey League (NHL) concussion multidistrict litigation on April 26 said the league will not be able to get most of the documents from the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center (BU CTE Center) because of the heavy burden it would create on the center to gather all of the documents requested (In re: National Hockey League Players Concussion Injury Litigation, MDL No. 14-2551, D. Minn.).