04-28-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge: Asbestos Defendant May Conduct Destructive Testing Of Pathology Materials

BATON ROUGE, La. - A company defending an asbestos action may conduct destructive fiber burden analysis testing of pathology materials, a federal judge in Louisiana held April 26 (William D. Coleman v. Anco Insulations Inc., et al., No. 15-821, M.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 62987).