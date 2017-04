04-28-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge: Removing Negligence Case Requires More Than Mandate That Asbestos Be Used

NEW ORLEANS - Removing a case alleging negligence arising from a shipbuilder's alleged discretionary use of asbestos requires more than a simple showing that the U.S. Navy mandated use of the mineral since the claims stem not from its presence, but from its misuse, a federal judge in Louisiana said April 25 (Stephen R. Legendre, et al. v. Huntington Ingalls Inc., et al., No. 17-02162, E.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 62364).