04-28-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - LHWCA Completely Immunizes Employer From Third-Party Asbestos Claims, Judge Says

BALTIMORE - A man's asbestos-related exposures occurring during work covered by the Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act (LHWCA) provide his employer with immunity from third-party claims, a federal judge in Maryland held April 25 in granting a railroad summary judgment (Charles Lemuel Arbogast Jr., et al. v. A.W. Chesterton Co., et al., No. 14-4049, D. Md.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 62255).